Curve were an English alternative rock and electronica duo from London, formed in 1990 and split in 2005. The band consisted of Toni Halliday (vocals, occasionally guitar) and Dean Garcia (bass, guitar, drums, programming). Halliday also wrote the lyrics of their songs and they both contributed to songwriting. An important collaborator was producer Alan Moulder, who helped them to shape their blend of heavy beats and densely layered guitar tracks set against Halliday's vocals.

Curve released five studio albums (Doppelgänger in 1992, Cuckoo in 1993, Come Clean in 1998, Gift in 2001, and The New Adventures of Curve in 2002), five compilation albums (Pubic Fruit in 1992, Radio Sessions in 1993, Open Day at the Hate Fest in 2001, The Way of Curve in 2004, and Rare and Unreleased in 2010), and a string of EPs and singles.