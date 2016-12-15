Lauren EvansBorn 3 February 1983
Lauren Evans
1983-02-03
Lauren Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Evans (born February 3, 1983) is an American singer and platinum-selling songwriter. She is a ASCAP Award Winner and has written hit singles for Alexandra Burke, Monrose, Jordin Sparks, and Camila. As a songwriter, Evans has achieved five platinum certifications and two gold certifications in six different countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lauren Evans Tracks
