Le Galaxie
Le Galaxie Biography (Wikipedia)
Le Galaxie are an electronic music band based in Dublin, Ireland. Their debut album Laserdisc Nights II was released in 2011, followed in 2012 by Fade to Forever EP and the single "Love System", which was nominated for the Choice Music Prize 'Song of the Year'
Le Galaxie signed to Universal Music Ireland in January 2015, releasing their second album Le Club (mixed in Los Angeles by former DFA Records house engineer Eric Broucek) on 24 April 2015.
Since 2015, the publishing interest of Le Galaxie’s catalog has been represented by Reservoir Media Management.
Le Galaxie Tracks
L.I.E
Le Galaxie
L.I.E
L.I.E
L.I.E
Le Galaxie
L.I.E
L.I.E
Pleasure
Le Galaxie
Pleasure
Pleasure
Day Of The Child
Le Galaxie
Day Of The Child
Day Of The Child
Streethearts
Le Galaxie
Streethearts
Streethearts
Le Club
Le Galaxie
Le Club
Le Club
Pleasure (feat. May Kay)
Le Galaxie
Pleasure (feat. May Kay)
Pleasure (feat. May Kay)
Love System
Le Galaxie
Love System
Love System
Put The Chain On
Le Galaxie
Put The Chain On
Put The Chain On
Humanise
Le Galaxie
Humanise
Humanise
Midnight Midnight
Le Galaxie
Midnight Midnight
Midnight Midnight
Powers of Miami
Le Galaxie
Powers of Miami
Powers of Miami
We Bleed the Blood of Androids
Le Galaxie
We Bleed the Blood of Androids
We Bleed the Blood of Androids
Transworld
Le Galaxie
Transworld
Transworld
Victory
Le Galaxie
Victory
Victory
The Fury
Le Galaxie
The Fury
The Fury
Beyond Transworld
Le Galaxie
Beyond Transworld
Beyond Transworld
Orien
Le Galaxie
Orien
Orien
