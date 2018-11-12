Le Galaxie are an electronic music band based in Dublin, Ireland. Their debut album Laserdisc Nights II was released in 2011, followed in 2012 by Fade to Forever EP and the single "Love System", which was nominated for the Choice Music Prize 'Song of the Year'

Le Galaxie signed to Universal Music Ireland in January 2015, releasing their second album Le Club (mixed in Los Angeles by former DFA Records house engineer Eric Broucek) on 24 April 2015.

Since 2015, the publishing interest of Le Galaxie’s catalog has been represented by Reservoir Media Management.