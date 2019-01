Shirish Kunder (born 24 May 1973) is an Indian filmmaker. After working as an editor on 21 films starting with Champion (2000), Kunder made his screenwriting and directorial debut with Jaan-E-Mann (2006). He is married to choreographer and film director Farah Khan whom he met while working on her 2004 film Main Hoon Na.

