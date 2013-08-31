Fever TreeFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Fever Tree
1966
Fever Tree Biography (Wikipedia)
Fever Tree is a former American psychedelic rock band of the 1960s, chiefly known for their anthemic 1968 hit, "San Francisco Girls (Return of the Native)".
Fever Tree Tracks
San Francisco Girls
San Francisco Girls (Return Of The Native)
Death Is The Dancer
