Jeffrey Skitch
1927-09-16
Jeffrey Ralph Skitch (16 September 1927 – 7 March 2013) was an actor, operatic baritone and teacher best known for his performances and recordings with the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company from 1952 to 1965.
Born in Australia, Skitch moved with his mother to England when he was two years old. He served in the RAF during World War II and began acting by 1949. After his career with D'Oyly Carte, he turned to teaching, and from 1981 to 1995 he was the Principal of Elmhurst Ballet School.
Jeffrey Skitch Tracks
Agorawd HMS Pinafore
D'Oyly Carte Opera Chorus
Agorawd HMS Pinafore
Agorawd HMS Pinafore
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
Arthur Sullivan
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
The world is but a broken toy from Princess Ida
from Princess Ida, Act II
"The World is but a Broken Toy"
from Princess Ida, Act II
from Princess Ida, Act II
