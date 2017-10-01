Baker KnightBorn 4 July 1933. Died 12 October 2005
Baker Knight
1933-07-04
Thomas Baker Knight Jr. (July 4, 1933 – October 12, 2005) was an American songwriter and musician. His best known compositions were "Lonesome Town", "The Wonder of You", and "Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time". His songs have been recorded by Ricky Nelson, Paul McCartney, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, Mickey Gilley, Sammy Davis Jr. and Jerry Lee Lewis.
Hungry For Love
Baker Knight
Hungry For Love
Hungry For Love
BRING MY CADILLAC BACK
Baker Knight
BRING MY CADILLAC BACK
BRING MY CADILLAC BACK
Whose Little Baby Are You
Baker Knight
Whose Little Baby Are You
