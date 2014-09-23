Bishop Allen is an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The band's core members are Justin Rice and Christian Rudder, who are supported both on stage and in the studio by a rotating cast of musical collaborators. The band was formed in 2003 and grew out of Rice and Rudder's friendship; it takes its name from Bishop Allen Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the two lived together after attending Harvard University.

Bishop Allen has released four albums and 12 EPs; their second album, The Broken String, was released in July 2007, Grrr..., was released in March 2009, and after a five-year hiatus they released their most recent album Lights Out in August 2014.