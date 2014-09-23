Bishop AllenFormed 2003
Bishop Allen
2003
Bishop Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bishop Allen is an American indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The band's core members are Justin Rice and Christian Rudder, who are supported both on stage and in the studio by a rotating cast of musical collaborators. The band was formed in 2003 and grew out of Rice and Rudder's friendship; it takes its name from Bishop Allen Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the two lived together after attending Harvard University.
Bishop Allen has released four albums and 12 EPs; their second album, The Broken String, was released in July 2007, Grrr..., was released in March 2009, and after a five-year hiatus they released their most recent album Lights Out in August 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Start Again
Start Again
Start Again
No Show
No Show
No Show
Ghost
Ghost
Ghost
Dimmer
Dimmer
Dimmer
The Ancient Common Sense Of things
The Ancient Common Sense Of things
The Ancient Common Sense Of things
oklahoma
oklahoma
oklahoma
The Lion and The Teacup
The Lion and The Teacup
The Lion and The Teacup
