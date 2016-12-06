Benedictus BunsBorn 1642. Died 6 December 1716
Benedictus Buns
1642
Benedictus Buns, Benedictus à sancto Josepho (born Buns; also Buns Gelriensis in Latin; 1642 – 6 December 1716), was a priest and composer.
Obstupescite
