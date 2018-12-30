Stuart TownendBorn 1963
Stuart Townend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/103beb48-b127-4ae2-a587-2ed48dc14f7c
Stuart Townend Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Townend (born 1963) is an English Christian worship leader and writer of hymns and contemporary worship music. His songs include "In Christ Alone", (2002, co-written with Keith Getty, Townend's first collaboration with any other songwriter), "How Deep The Father's Love For Us", "Beautiful Saviour" and "The King of Love". As of 2008, Christian Copyright Licensing International (CCLI) lists "In Christ Alone" in its Top 25 CCLI Songs list.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart Townend Tracks
Sort by
Creation Sings
Stuart Townend
Creation Sings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creation Sings
Last played on
Vagabonds
Stuart Townend
Vagabonds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vagabonds
Last played on
Lord How Majestic You Are
Stuart Townend
Lord How Majestic You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord How Majestic You Are
Last played on
From The Squalor Of A Borrowed Stable
Stuart Townend
From The Squalor Of A Borrowed Stable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead On Lead On
Stuart Townend
Lead On Lead On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead On Lead On
Last played on
Woven Together
Stuart Townend
Woven Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woven Together
Last played on
The Lord's My Shepherd
Stuart Townend
The Lord's My Shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord's My Shepherd
Last played on
Courage
Stuart Townend
Courage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courage
I Am Here For You
Stuart Townend
I Am Here For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am Here For You
Love Incarnate
Stuart Townend
Love Incarnate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Incarnate
Last played on
Keep You Here
Stuart Townend
Keep You Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep You Here
Stuart Townend Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist