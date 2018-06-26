Elizabeth Allen (born Elizabeth Ellen Gillease, January 25, 1929 — September 19, 2006) was an American theatre, television and film actress and singer whose forty-year career lasted from the mid-1950s through the mid-1990s and included scores of TV episodes as well as six theatrical features, two of which (1963's Donovan's Reef, for which she received a 2nd place Golden Laurel Award as Top New Female Personality, and 1964's Cheyenne Autumn) were directed by John Ford.

She was a cast member in five TV series: The Jackie Gleason Show (1956–1957), Bracken's World (1969–1970), The Paul Lynde Show (1972–1973), CPO Sharkey (1976–1977) and the daytime drama Texas (1980–1981) while also maintaining a thriving theatrical career as a musical comedy star and receiving two Tony nominations, in 1962 for The Gay Life and in 1965 for Do I Hear a Waltz?.