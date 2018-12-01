The AbyssiniansFormed 1969
The Abyssinians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06069gz.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/103ae173-2204-40b8-a6a8-f1623304deed
The Abyssinians Biography (Wikipedia)
The Abyssinians are a Jamaican roots reggae group, famous for their close harmonies and promotion of the Rastafari movement in their lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Abyssinians Tracks
Sort by
The Good Lord
The Abyssinians
The Good Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
The Good Lord
Last played on
Sattamassagana
The Abyssinians
Sattamassagana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Sattamassagana
Last played on
Declaration Of Rights (Original Version)
The Abyssinians
Declaration Of Rights (Original Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Declaration Of Rights
The Abyssinians
Declaration Of Rights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Declaration Of Rights
Last played on
The Land Is For Everyone
The Abyssinians
The Land Is For Everyone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
The Land Is For Everyone
Last played on
Yim Mas Gan
The Abyssinians
Yim Mas Gan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Yim Mas Gan
Last played on
Love Comes And Goes
The Abyssinians
Love Comes And Goes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Love Comes And Goes
Last played on
Foward Unto Zion
The Abyssinias
Foward Unto Zion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foward Unto Zion
Performer
Last played on
I and I
The Abyssinians
I and I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
I and I
Last played on
Forward Unto Zion
The Abyssinians
Forward Unto Zion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Forward Unto Zion
Last played on
Jah Loves
The Abyssinians
Jah Loves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Jah Loves
Last played on
Jah Loves Dub
The Abyssinians
Jah Loves Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Jah Loves Dub
Last played on
Revolution dub
The Abyssinians
Revolution dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Revolution dub
Last played on
Prophesy
The Abyssinians
Prophesy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Prophesy
Last played on
Let My days Be Long
The Abyssinians
Let My days Be Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Let My days Be Long
Last played on
Wicked Man
The Abyssinians
Wicked Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Wicked Man
Last played on
This Land Is For Everyone (Dub Mix)
The Abyssinians
This Land Is For Everyone (Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
This Land Is For Everyone (Dub Mix)
Last played on
Jason Whyte
The Abyssinians
Jason Whyte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Jason Whyte
Last played on
This land dub
The Abyssinians
This land dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
This land dub
Last played on
Timasgan
The Abyssinians
Timasgan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Timasgan
Last played on
Give Thanks
Alborosie
Give Thanks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033dj79.jpglink
Give Thanks
Last played on
Poor Jason Whyte
The Abyssinians
Poor Jason Whyte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06069hk.jpglink
Poor Jason Whyte
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Abyssinians
The Abyssinians Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist