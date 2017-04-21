Sid Griffin
Sid Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Sidney "Sid" Griffin (born September 18, 1955) is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist-mandolinist, bandleader, and author who lives in London, England. He led the Long Ryders band in the 1980s, founded the Coal Porters group in the 1990s, has recorded several solo albums and is the author of volumes on Bob Dylan, Gram Parsons and bluegrass music.
Sid Griffin Performances & Interviews
Sid Griffin came in to talk about Bob Dylan on the arrival on his new album Triplicate
Musicologist Sid Griffin takes a look back at the early years of the band.
Sid chats to Mark and Stuart about the Long Ryders new box set, Final Wild Songs.
Sid Griffin joins Mark and Stuart to talk about his Dylan book, Million Dollar Bash.
Stuart chats to resident musicologist Sid Griffin about his love of Gram Parsons.
Mark is joined by resident musicologist Sid Griffin.
Resident musicologist and friend of the show Sid Griffin chats to Mark and Stuart about The Small Faces.
Resident musicologist Sid Griffin speaks to Stuart Maconie about The Byrds' Gene Clark.
American singer songwriter Sid Griffin talks to Radcliffe and Maconie.
Resident musicologist Sid Griffin joins Mark to look at the stories behind classic tracks.
Blue Yodel no. 12 & 35
Blue Yodel no. 12 & 35
I'll Forget You Very Well
I'll Forget You Very Well
Get Together>
Get Together>
Elvis Presley Calls His Mother After The Ed Sullivan Show
We've Run Out Of Road
We've Run Out Of Road
Ode to Bobbie Gentry
Ode to Bobbie Gentry
Between The General And The Grave
Between The General And The Grave
Elvis Presley Calls His Mother>
Elvis Presley Calls His Mother>
Monk's Mood
Monk's Mood
The Last Kentucky Waltz
The Last Kentucky Waltz
