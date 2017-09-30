Lehman EngelBorn 14 September 1910. Died 29 August 1982
Lehman Engel
1910-09-14
Lehman Engel Biography (Wikipedia)
A. Lehman Engel (born September 14, 1910, Jackson, Mississippi; died August 29, 1982, New York City) was an American composer and conductor of Broadway musicals, television and film.
Lehman Engel Tracks
Sing For Your Supper (The Boys From Syracuse)
Richard Rodgers
Sing For Your Supper (The Boys From Syracuse)
Sing For Your Supper (The Boys From Syracuse)
Last played on
Call Me Madam
Lehman Engel
Call Me Madam
Call Me Madam
Last played on
On The Town Overture
Lehman Engel
On The Town Overture
On The Town Overture
Last played on
Pass The Football
Leonard Bernstein
Pass The Football
Pass The Football
Last played on
The Friendliest Thing Two People Can Do
Benice Massi & Lehman Engel
The Friendliest Thing Two People Can Do
On The Town
Lehman Engel
On The Town
On The Town
Last played on
