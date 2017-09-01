MC EihtMC 8, Eiht, Tony Smallz. Born 22 May 1967
MC Eiht
1967-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/103555b8-ae47-4e99-8fc3-e31bdfd7854e
MC Eiht Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Tyler (born May 22, 1971), better known by his stage name MC Eiht, is an American rapper and actor. Many of his songs are based on his life in Compton. His stage name was partly inspired by the numeral in KRS-One's name. He chose Eiht for its links to "hood culture", including Olde English 800 (8 Ball) and .38 caliber firearms. He is the de facto leader of West Coast hip hop group Compton's Most Wanted, which also included fellow Compton-based rappers Boom Bam, Tha Chill, DJ Mike T, DJ Slip and Ant Capone. He is also known for his role as A-Wax in the 1993 film Menace II Society.
MC Eiht Tracks
m.A.A.d City (feat. MC Eiht)
Kendrick Lamar
