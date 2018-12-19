John DoyleIrish guitarist & singer. Born 1971
John Doyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/103450a8-63e0-4b56-b56b-194ce44feb79
John Doyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Usher's Island is an Irish folk group featuring Andy Irvine, Dónal Lunny, Paddy Glackin, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle. Their repertoire consists of Irish traditional songs and tunes (reels, jigs, slip jigs, hornpipes), as well as songs written by Irvine and Doyle, respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Doyle Tracks
Sort by
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
Liz Carroll
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Christmas / The Old Course / Twilight Child
Last played on
Little Sparrow
John Doyle
Little Sparrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Sparrow
Last played on
Jack Dolan
John Doyle
Jack Dolan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jack Dolan
Last played on
Bryncoed
John Doyle
Bryncoed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bryncoed
Performer
Last played on
The Shipyard Slips
John Doyle
The Shipyard Slips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shipyard Slips
Last played on
Liberty's Sweet Shore
John Doyle
Liberty's Sweet Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Liberty's Sweet Shore
Last played on
The Island Of Woods
Liz Carroll
The Island Of Woods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Island Of Woods
Last played on
Clear The Way
John Doyle
Clear The Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clear The Way
Last played on
The Nightingale
Karan Casey
The Nightingale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nightingale
Last played on
The Wishing Tree / The Retirement Reel / Dearne Valley Reel
John Doyle
The Wishing Tree / The Retirement Reel / Dearne Valley Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588zwk.jpglink
The Wishing Tree / The Retirement Reel / Dearne Valley Reel
Last played on
North Sea Holes
John Doyle
North Sea Holes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
North Sea Holes
Last played on
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Barry Adamson
A Song From Under the Floorboards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Last played on
Five For Buckfast
Michael McGoldrick
Five For Buckfast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Five For Buckfast
Last played on
Madame I'm A Darling
John Doyle
Madame I'm A Darling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Madame I'm A Darling
Last played on
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
Liz Carroll
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chandalier/Anne Lacey's
Last played on
Edinburgh Rock
Michael McGoldrick
Edinburgh Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Edinburgh Rock
Last played on
The Month Of January
John Doyle
The Month Of January
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Month Of January
Last played on
Trip To Pakistan / Edinburgh Rock
Michael McGoldrick
Trip To Pakistan / Edinburgh Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Trip To Pakistan / Edinburgh Rock
Last played on
False lady
John Doyle
False lady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False lady
Last played on
Exile's Return
John Doyle
Exile's Return
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exile's Return
Last played on
Madam I'm a Darling
Karan Casey
Madam I'm a Darling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madam I'm a Darling
Last played on
Sailing Off to the Yankee Land
Karan Casey
Sailing Off to the Yankee Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailing Off to the Yankee Land
Last played on
Ashleigh Roach's / With Ourselves / Wild Pitch
Liz Carroll
Ashleigh Roach's / With Ourselves / Wild Pitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashleigh Roach's / With Ourselves / Wild Pitch
Last played on
The Cocks Are Crowing
John Doyle
The Cocks Are Crowing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cocks Are Crowing
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Doyle
John Doyle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist