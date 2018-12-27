Grand Funk RailroadFormed 1969
Grand Funk Railroad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/103241b0-6adf-4b4f-9cff-5c87459f61a4
Grand Funk Railroad Biography (Wikipedia)
Grand Funk Railroad, sometimes shortened as Grand Funk, is an American rock band popular during the 1970s, when they toured extensively and played to packed arenas worldwide. David Fricke of Rolling Stone magazine once said, "You cannot talk about rock in the 1970s without talking about Grand Funk Railroad!" Known for their crowd-pleasing arena rock style, the band was well-regarded by audiences despite a relative lack of critical acclaim. The band's name is a play on words of the Grand Trunk Western Railroad, a line that runs through the band's home town of Flint, Michigan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grand Funk Railroad Tracks
Sort by
We're An American Band
Grand Funk Railroad
We're An American Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535hhs.jpglink
We're An American Band
Last played on
Footstompin' Music
Grand Funk Railroad
Footstompin' Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Footstompin' Music
Last played on
I'm Your Captain NEEDS AN EDIT
Grand Funk Railroad
I'm Your Captain NEEDS AN EDIT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Your Captain NEEDS AN EDIT
Last played on
The Loco-Motion
Grand Funk Railroad
The Loco-Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0604y4y.jpglink
The Loco-Motion
Last played on
Inside Looking Out
Grand Funk Railroad
Inside Looking Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inside Looking Out
Last played on
Some Kind of Wonderful
Grand Funk Railroad
Some Kind of Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Kind of Wonderful
Last played on
Time Machine
Grand Funk Railroad
Time Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Machine
Last played on
People, Let's Stop the War
Grand Funk Railroad
People, Let's Stop the War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home
Grand Funk Railroad
I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535h9j.jpglink
High Falootin' Woman
Grand Funk Railroad
High Falootin' Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Falootin' Woman
Last played on
Shinin' On
Grand Funk Railroad
Shinin' On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shinin' On
Last played on
Feelin' Alright
Grand Funk Railroad
Feelin' Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelin' Alright
Last played on
Gimme Shelter
Grand Funk Railroad
Gimme Shelter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Shelter
Last played on
Grand Funk Railroad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist