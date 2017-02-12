Dolly VardenFormed 1993
Dolly Varden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/10305a06-b071-4004-84c5-9b7487b9d038
Dolly Varden Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolly Varden is a Chicago band built around the singing and songwriting of husband and wife duo Steve Dawson and Diane Christiansen. Their music combines elements of folk, rock and pop and country. The band has released 5 albums, along with several collections and side projects. They have recorded for Undertow Music since 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dolly Varden Tracks
Sort by
The Dumbest Magnets
Dolly Varden
The Dumbest Magnets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dumbest Magnets
Last played on
Mayfly
Dolly Varden
Mayfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mayfly
Last played on
Del Mar 1976
Dolly Varden
Del Mar 1976
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Del Mar 1976
Last played on
For a While
Dolly Varden
For a While
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For a While
Last played on
Saskatchewan to Chicago
Dolly Varden
Saskatchewan to Chicago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Pleasure
Dolly Varden
Simple Pleasure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Pleasure
Last played on
Apple Doll
Dolly Varden
Apple Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apple Doll
Last played on
Surrounded by the Sound
Dolly Varden
Surrounded by the Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dolly Varden Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist