Елена ОбразцоваBorn 7 July 1939. Died 12 January 2015
Елена Образцова
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-07-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/102eda2e-ff88-494d-9d9f-5f8da8702897
Biography (Wikipedia)
Elena Vasiliyevna Obraztsova (Russian: Елена Васильевна Образцова; 7 July 1939 – 12 January 2015) was a Russian mezzo-soprano. People's Artist of the USSR (1976).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
11. La Voila...l'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle From 'carmen' - Elena Obraztsova
Georges Bizet
11. La Voila...l'amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle From 'carmen' - Elena Obraztsova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist