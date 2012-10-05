The JennifersPrecursor to Supergrass. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1992
The Jennifers
1992
The Jennifers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jennifers were a short-lived British rock group formed at Wheatley Park School and featuring vocalist Gaz Coombes, guitarist Nic Goffey, drummer Danny Goffey and bassist Andy Davies. Danny and Nic Goffey are the sons of former BBC Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist Chris Goffey.
The Jennifers Tracks
Just Got Back Today
