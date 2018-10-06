The Hesitations are an American R&B group from Cleveland, Ohio. Formed in 1965, they scored several hits in 1967 and 1968, the biggest being their gospel-infused version of the title track to the movie Born Free. After one of the groups singers George "King" Scott was accidentally shot and killed in February 1968, the group disbanded. The Hesitations regrouped in 2006 with new members and are performing and recording once again.