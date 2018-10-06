The HesitationsFormed 1965. Disbanded 1968
The Hesitations
1965
The Hesitations Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hesitations are an American R&B group from Cleveland, Ohio. Formed in 1965, they scored several hits in 1967 and 1968, the biggest being their gospel-infused version of the title track to the movie Born Free. After one of the groups singers George "King" Scott was accidentally shot and killed in February 1968, the group disbanded. The Hesitations regrouped in 2006 with new members and are performing and recording once again.
The Hesitations Tracks
That's What Love Is
The Hesitations
That's What Love Is
That's What Love Is
I'm Not Built That Way
The Hesitations
I'm Not Built That Way
Soul Superman
The Hesitations
Soul Superman
Soul Superman
Skiing In The Snow
The Hesitations
Skiing In The Snow
Skiing In The Snow
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
The Hesitations
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Yes I'm Ready
The Hesitations
Yes I'm Ready
Yes I'm Ready
I'll Be Right There
The Hesitations
I'll Be Right There
I'll Be Right There
Go Away
The Hesitations
Go Away
Go Away
Gotta Find a Way
The Hesitations
Gotta Find a Way
Gotta Find a Way
Good to Me As I Am to You
The Hesitations
Good to Me As I Am to You
Good to Me As I Am to You
