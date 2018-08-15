Arko Pravo MukherjeeBorn 19 May 1983
Arko Pravo Mukherjee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1026d802-cb28-4ef9-86e9-80c277717704
Arko Pravo Mukherjee Biography (Wikipedia)
Arko Pravo Mukherjee (also known as Arko) is an Indian composer-singer and lyricist working in the Bollywood film industry since 2012. Jism 2 was his debut film as a music composer and lyricist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arko Pravo Mukherjee Tracks
Sort by
Paani Wala Dance
Ikka
Paani Wala Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4sd.jpglink
Paani Wala Dance
Last played on
Daaru Peeke Dance
Ikka Singh, Arko Pravo Mukherjee & Shraddha Pandit
Daaru Peeke Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daaru Peeke Dance
Last played on
Pani Wala Dance (DJ Abhishek & DJ Raj Remix)
Arko Pravo Mukherjee
Pani Wala Dance (DJ Abhishek & DJ Raj Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pani Wala Dance (DJ Abhishek & DJ Raj Remix)
Last played on
Arko Pravo Mukherjee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist