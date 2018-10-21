Karita MattilaBorn 5 September 1960
Karita Mattila Biography (Wikipedia)
Karita Marjatta Mattila (pronounced ['karita 'mattila]) (born 5 September 1960) is a Finnish operatic soprano.
Mattila appears regularly in the major opera houses worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House in London, Théâtre du Châtelet, Opéra Bastille, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, Houston Grand Opera, Vienna State Opera, Toronto Roy Thomson Hall, and Großes Festspielhaus in Salzburg.
Vilja Song
Karita Mattila
link
Last played on
Lintu sininen (Bluebird), from song cycle Syksy (Autumn), Op 68
Leevi Madetoja
link
Last played on
Die Lustige Witwe: Act 2: Vilja Lied
Franz Lehár
link
Last played on
Kullervo's Death (Kullervo)
Jean Sibelius
link
Orchestra
Last played on
Die Lotosblume, Op 25 No 7 (Myrthen)
Robert Schumann
link
Last played on
Varen flyktar hastigt [Spring is flying], Op.13 no.4
Jean Sibelius
link
Last played on
Sunrise, Op 37 No 3
Jean Sibelius
link
Last played on
Scenes from Goethe's Faust - No.1 - Garden Scene
Bryn Terfel
link
Last played on
leise, leise
Carl Maria von Weber
link
Last played on
Arioso, Op. 3
Jean Sibelius
link
Last played on
Monologue and Prayer from Jenufa, Act 2
Leos Janáček
link
Last played on
Vissi D'Arte
Karita Mattila
link
Last played on
Tosca, Act 2; Vissi d'arte
Giacomo Puccini
link
Last played on
Au pays ou se fait la guerre
Henri Duparc
link
Romance de Mignon
Henri Duparc
link
6 Orchestral Songs
Richard Strauss
link
Jenufa (extract)
Leos Janáček
link
Last played on
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
link
Last played on
Wozzeck Act III
Alban Berg
link
Last played on
The Markropulos Affair (Acts i & ii)
Leos Janáček
link
Last played on
Strauss: Four Last Songs
Richard Strauss
link
Last played on
Luonnotar, Op.70
Jean Sibelius
link
Last played on
Wunderbar (Kiss me, Kate)
Cole Porter
link
Last played on
Ariadne auf Naxos - opera in 1 act Op.60
Richard Strauss
link
Last played on
Kaiuta - The Echo Nymph
Jean Sibelius
link
Last played on
Rusalka: Song to the Moon
Antonín Dvořák
link
Orchestra
Last played on
Bailero from Chants d'Auvergne
Joseph Canteloube
link
Last played on
Die Meistersinger (Act 3 Prelude)
Richard Wagner
link
Last played on
Myrthen for voice and piano (Op.25), no.3; Der Nussbaum
Ilmo Ranat, Karita Mattila & Robert Schumann
link
Performer
Last played on
Svarta Rosor op.36/1
Ilmo Ranta
link
Last played on
Four Last Songs
Strauss
link
Composer
Last played on
Jenufa - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
link
Last played on
4 Letzte Lieder AV.150 for voice and orchestra
Richard Strauss
link
Last played on
Frühlingsfeier, Op 56 No 5
Richard Strauss
link
Last played on
Meinem Kinde, Op 37 No 3
Richard Strauss
link
Last played on
The Merry widow - operetta in 3 acts
Franz Lehár
link
Last played on
Ablosung im Sommer
Gustav Mahler
link
Last played on
Vilja Song
Karita Mattila
link
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 - Ode to Joy
BERLIN PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA, Swedish Radio Choir, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claudio Abbado, Karita Mattila, Violeta Urmana, Thomas Moser, Thomas Quasthoff & Eric Ericsons Kammarkör
link
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 45
Proms 2016: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-19
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-19T12:55:56
19
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
19
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 66
Proms 2010: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-04
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-04T12:55:56
4
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1997
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew2zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-18T12:55:56
18
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1997
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1994
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg9n3d
Royal Albert Hall
1994-07-15T12:55:56
15
Jul
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1994
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 12
Proms 1993: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-26
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-26T12:55:56
26
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
