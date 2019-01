OK Jazz, later renamed TPOK Jazz (short for Tout Puissant Orchestre Kinshasa, "all-powerful Kinshasa orchestra"), was a soukous band from the Democratic Republic of the Congo established in 1956 and fronted by Franco. The group disbanded in 1993, but begin again in 1996.

