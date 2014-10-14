OK JazzFormed June 1956. Disbanded December 1993
1956-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/102046a0-945f-41da-a8e9-3655fcaea310
OK Jazz, later renamed TPOK Jazz (short for Tout Puissant Orchestre Kinshasa, "all-powerful Kinshasa orchestra"), was a soukous band from the Democratic Republic of the Congo established in 1956 and fronted by Franco. The group disbanded in 1993, but begin again in 1996.
