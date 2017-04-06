David Peel (born David Michael Rosario; August 3, 1942 – April 6, 2017) was a New York City-based musician who first recorded in the late 1960s with Harold Black, Billy Joe White, George Cori and Larry Adam performing as David Peel and The Lower East Side Band. His raw, acoustic "street rock" with lyrics about marijuana and "bad cops" appealed mostly to hippies and the disenfranchised.