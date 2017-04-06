David PeelNew York punk musician. Born 1 August 1943. Died 6 April 2017
David Peel
1943-08-01
David Peel Biography (Wikipedia)
David Peel (born David Michael Rosario; August 3, 1942 – April 6, 2017) was a New York City-based musician who first recorded in the late 1960s with Harold Black, Billy Joe White, George Cori and Larry Adam performing as David Peel and The Lower East Side Band. His raw, acoustic "street rock" with lyrics about marijuana and "bad cops" appealed mostly to hippies and the disenfranchised.
