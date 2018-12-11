Bassekou Kouyaté (born 1966) is a musician from Mali. His band is known as Ngoni ba.

He was born in Garana, Barouéli Cercle, 60 kilometres from Ségou in 1966. At the age of 12, he started playing the Ngoni. In the late 1980s he moved to the capital Bamako.

Kouyaté's debut album Segu Blue was released internationally in 2007 by Out Here Records and distributed in the U.K. by Proper Music Distribution. The album was produced by Lucy Durán. He has also appeared on a number of albums by Toumani Diabaté and has performed in several European countries. In 2010, Kouyaté has been on tour with Béla Fleck.

Kouyaté's wife, Amy Sacko, is also a successful solo artist and sings lead in his band. His father Mustapha Kouyaté was a ngoni player and his mother Yagaré Damba was a praise singer.

Kouyate, together with wife Sacko and Ngoni Ba, appeared at The 2013 Proms.