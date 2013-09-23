Steam Powered Giraffe (SPG) is an American steampunk musical comedy project formed in San Diego in 2008, self-described as "a musical act that combines robot pantomime, puppetry, ballet, comedy, projections, and music". Created and led by twins David Michael Bennett and Isabella "Bunny" Bennett, the act combines music and improvisational comedy on-stage, although their studio works focus almost solely on music.

Steam Powered Giraffe has its own fictional universe and mythology, with the band members portraying characters both on stage and on record; its universe has notably been explored via several comic books mainly written and drawn by Isabella. Although SPG underwent several line-up changes, it always focuses primarily on three robot characters (played by the Bennett siblings and a third performer, although the original line-up featured four robots), with several "humans" assisting and performing comedy, music, and/or dancing on stage, and several smaller robots being performed via puppetry and/or voice acting. To date, they have released five studio albums, two live albums and one live DVD, and also provided the soundtrack for the 2015 video game SteamWorld Heist.