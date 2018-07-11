Yeol Eum SonPianist. Born 2 May 1986
Yeol Eum Son
1986-05-02
Yeol Eum Son Biography (Wikipedia)
Yeol Eum Son (born May 2, 1986, in Wonju, South Korea) is a South Korean classical pianist. She first drew international attention when she appeared as a soloist with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Lorin Maazel in 2004. Her awards include the Silver Medal at the International Tchaikovsky Competition 2011, in which she also received the Best Chamber Concerto Performances and the Best Performance of the Commissioned Work.
Yeol Eum Son Tracks
Three movements from Petrushka
Igor Stravinsky
Three movements from Petrushka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Three movements from Petrushka
Last played on
Etincelles, Op.36 No.6 (Sparks)
Moritz Moszkowski
Etincelles, Op.36 No.6 (Sparks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxn0.jpglink
Etincelles, Op.36 No.6 (Sparks)
When you want 'em / Rialto Ripples Rag / Swanee
George Gershwin
When you want 'em / Rialto Ripples Rag / Swanee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
When you want 'em / Rialto Ripples Rag / Swanee
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K.467 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K.467 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K.467 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (K467): iii. Allegro vivace assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (K467): iii. Allegro vivace assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (K467): iii. Allegro vivace assai
Last played on
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
Robert Schumann
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Arabeske in C major, Op 18
Play Piano Play (No 4, Allegro ma non troppo)
Friedrich Gulda
Play Piano Play (No 4, Allegro ma non troppo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play Piano Play (No 4, Allegro ma non troppo)
Prelude Op 32 No 12 in G sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude Op 32 No 12 in G sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude Op 32 No 12 in G sharp minor
