29th Street Saxophone QuartetFormed 1982. Disbanded 1996
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
The 29th Street Saxophone Quartet was an American saxophone quartet. Established in 1982, the ensembles members are alto saxophonists Bobby Watson and Ed Jackson, tenor saxophonist Rich Rothenberg (in recent years, Willie Williams), and baritone saxophonist Jim Hartog. The group has performed an eclectic repertoire, including jazz, show tunes, funk, rap, and original experimental works. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s the band toured in Britain, Europe, Istanbul, Canada and in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wheel Within A Wheel
