Matt MartiansAmerican producer, Odd Future member. Born 12 September 1988
Matt Martians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1018344f-abc8-4c62-b4fd-37a30fd2dc6f
Matt Martians Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Martin (born September 12, 1988), better known by his stage name Matt Martians, is an American record producer, illustrator, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Aside from his solo career, Martians was a founding member of Los Angeles hip hop collective Odd Future and is a part of the sub-groups The Jet Age of Tomorrow with Pyramid Vritra, The Super D3Shay with Pyramid Vritra and brandUn DeShay, The Internet with Syd, and Sweaty Martians with Earl Sweatshirt.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matt Martians Tracks
Sort by
Baby Girl
Matt Martians
Baby Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Girl
Last played on
28 (feat. Kaytranada & BADBADNOTGOOD)
Matt Martians
28 (feat. Kaytranada & BADBADNOTGOOD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
28 (feat. Kaytranada & BADBADNOTGOOD)
Last played on
Alotta Women / Useless
Matt Martians
Alotta Women / Useless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alotta Women / Useless
Last played on
Diamond In Da Ruff
Matt Martians
Diamond In Da Ruff
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond In Da Ruff
Last played on
Callin' On Me
Matt Martians
Callin' On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Callin' On Me
Last played on
Spend The Night/If You Were My GF
Matt Martians
Spend The Night/If You Were My GF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend The Night/If You Were My GF
Last played on
Back to artist