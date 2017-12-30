Matthew Martin (born September 12, 1988), better known by his stage name Matt Martians, is an American record producer, illustrator, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. Aside from his solo career, Martians was a founding member of Los Angeles hip hop collective Odd Future and is a part of the sub-groups The Jet Age of Tomorrow with Pyramid Vritra, The Super D3Shay with Pyramid Vritra and brandUn DeShay, The Internet with Syd, and Sweaty Martians with Earl Sweatshirt.