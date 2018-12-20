Barry Michael Rose OBE, FRAM, FRSCM, Hon.D.Mus, Hon.FGCM, Hon FRCO, M.Univ., (Surrey), born 24 May 1934, is a choir trainer and organist. He is best known for founding the choir and the pattern of daily sung Worship at the new Guildford Cathedral in 1961, and later, on 29 July 1981, directing the music at the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales formerly Lady Diana Frances Spencer, at St Paul's Cathedral in London.