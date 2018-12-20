Barry RoseOrganist / choirmaster. Born 24 May 1934
Barry Rose
1934-05-24
Barry Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Michael Rose OBE, FRAM, FRSCM, Hon.D.Mus, Hon.FGCM, Hon FRCO, M.Univ., (Surrey), born 24 May 1934, is a choir trainer and organist. He is best known for founding the choir and the pattern of daily sung Worship at the new Guildford Cathedral in 1961, and later, on 29 July 1981, directing the music at the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales formerly Lady Diana Frances Spencer, at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Barry Rose Tracks
Romance (Carol Symphony)
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
A Carol Symphony
Victor Hely-Hutchinson
Harvest Anthem
Derek Bourgeois
Choir
Olivet to Calvary (The Saviour King goes forth)
John Henry Maunder
Performer
The Crucifixion
John Stainer
From the throne of the cross (The Crucifixion, No 18)
John Stainer
Love is come again
Trad.
Processional to Calvary - Fling wide the gates! from The Crucifixion
John Stainer, Barry Rose, Thomas Elwin, BBC Singers, City of London Sinfonia & Sofi Jeannin
Composer
I Will Lift Up My Eyes (feat. James Grainger)
Barry Rose
Choir
Conductor
Featured Artist
Lyricist
I Vow To Thee My Country
St Paul’s Cathedral Choir
Panis Angelicus
Kiri Te Kanawa
Bethlehem Down
Peter Warlock
Hely Hutchinson Carol Symphony Andante Quasi Lento E Cantabile
PRO ARTE ORCHESTRA+BARRY ROSE
Performer
Nunc Dimittis
Geoffrey Burgon
Choir
Singer
Andante quasi lento e cantabile from Carol Symphony
Pro Arte Orchestra
Benedictus (Mass No 2 in G major, D 167)
Franz Schubert
O nata lux de lumine
St. Alban Cathedral Choir, Andrew Parnell, Thomas Tallis & Barry Rose
Performer
The Lord bless you and keep you
St. Alban Cathedral Choir, Andrew Parnell, John Rutter & Barry Rose
Performer
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Barry Rose conducts Stainer's Crucifixion
Guildford Cathedral
2018-03-25T13:06:09
25
Mar
2018
Guildford Cathedral
