Maggie NicolsBorn 24 February 1948
Maggie Nicols
1948-02-24
Maggie Nicols (or Nichols, as she originally spelled her name as a performer) (born 24 February 1948), is a Scottish free-jazz and improvising vocalist, dancer, and performer.
Parallel Moments
Raymond MacDonald
Parallel Moments
Parallel Moments
Ensemble
Last played on
Celestial Mood
Maggie Nicols
Celestial Mood
Celestial Mood
Cliche Of Violence
Maggie Nicols
Cliche Of Violence
Cliche Of Violence
Blood Metal Butterfly
Maggie Nicols
Blood Metal Butterfly
Blood Metal Butterfly
Being Thrown
Maggie Nicols
Being Thrown
Being Thrown
Dancing The Contradiction
Maggie Nicols
Dancing The Contradiction
Dancing The Contradiction
Extract 28/10/14
The People Band
Extract 28/10/14
Extract 28/10/14
Last played on
Good King Wenceslas
Traditional Carol, Morgan Fisher, Lol Coxhill, Morgan Fisher & Maggie Nicols
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Performer
Last played on
Blue
Maggie Nicols
Blue
Blue
Last played on
Get Out (extract)
Mike Figgis
Get Out (extract)
Get Out (extract)
Last played on
