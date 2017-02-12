Earl "Chinna" SmithBorn 6 August 1955
Earl "Chinna" Smith
1955-08-06
Earl "Chinna" Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl "Chinna" Smith (born 6 August 1955), a.k.a. Earl Flute and Melchezidek the High Priest, is a Jamaican guitarist active since the late 1960s. He is most well known for his work with the Soul Syndicate band and has recorded with many reggae artists, appearing on more than 500 albums.
Earl "Chinna" Smith Tracks
Thangaratham
Diwakar
Thangaratham
Thangaratham
Phase II: Turn The Heater On
Keith Hudson
Phase II: Turn The Heater On
Phase II: Turn The Heater On
Satta Dub
Agustus Pablo, Agustus Pablo, Leroy Horsemouth, Robert (Robby) Shakespear, Richard (Dirty Harry) Hall, Aston “Family Man” Barrett, Carlton "Carly" Barrett, Earl "Chinna" Smith, Vin Gordon & Bobby Ellis
Satta Dub
Satta Dub
