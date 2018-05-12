DoReDoS is a Moldovan trio from Rîbnița, Transnistria. The group consists of Marina Djundyet, Eugeniu Andrianov and Sergiu Mîța. They represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "My Lucky Day". They have previously attempted to represent Moldova in 2015 and 2016 in the Eurovision Song Contest. They won New Wave 2017 for Moldova.