DoReDos
Moldovan trio. Formed September 2011
DoReDos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0639250.jpg
2011-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/100d271b-e15e-47ee-95ea-f7fb1796e8b4
DoReDos Biography (Wikipedia)
DoReDoS is a Moldovan trio from Rîbnița, Transnistria. The group consists of Marina Djundyet, Eugeniu Andrianov and Sergiu Mîța. They represented Moldova in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "My Lucky Day". They have previously attempted to represent Moldova in 2015 and 2016 in the Eurovision Song Contest. They won New Wave 2017 for Moldova.
DoReDos Performances & Interviews
DoReDos Tracks
My Lucky Day (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
DoReDos
My Lucky Day (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668d9b.jpglink
My Lucky Day
DoReDos
My Lucky Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668ddt.jpglink
My Lucky Day
Last played on
