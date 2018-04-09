Wolfgang RübsamBorn 16 October 1946
Wolfgang Rübsam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/100b939f-8b65-4e57-9568-854f7ab44027
Wolfgang Rübsam Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Friedrich Rübsam (born October 16, 1946, in Gießen, Germany) is a German-American organist, pianist, composer and pedagogue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolfgang Rübsam Tracks
Sort by
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Johann Pachelbel
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV535
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV535
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, BWV535
Last played on
Wolfgang Rübsam Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist