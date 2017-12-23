Pete Stollery (born 24 July 1960 in Halifax, UK) is a British composer, specialising in electroacoustic music.

Stollery studied with Jonty Harrison at the University of Birmingham from 1979–96, and is currently Professor in Composition and Electroacoustic Music at the University of Aberdeen.

His work Shortstuff was awarded a Special Prize at the Musica Nova competition in Prague in 1994. Onset/Offset has received honorable mentions at the 1996 Stockholm Electronic Arts Award and the 1998 Pierre Schaeffer competition. Altered Images received Second Prize in the São Paulo competition in 1997. His music was featured at the ISCM World Music Days in Germany in 1995.

In 2008, Stollery's scènes, rendez-vous was featured at the Signal & Noise festival in Vancouver and at the sound festival in Aberdeenshire.