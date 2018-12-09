Kelsey GrammerBorn 21 February 1955
Kelsey Grammer
1955-02-21
Kelsey Grammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Allen Kelsey Grammer (born February 21, 1955) is an American actor, voice actor, comedian, singer, producer, director, writer and activist, best known for his two-decade-long portrayal of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. He has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and one Tony Award, and has also worked as a television producer, director, writer, and as a voice actor on The Simpsons as Sideshow Bob (for which he received his fifth Primetime Emmy). He also recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his voice work in Guillermo del Toro's award-winning series Trollhunters.
Minnie The Moocher
Alfie Boe
FRASIER/END CREDITS
Kelsey Grammer
Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs
Kelsey Grammer
Christmas Together (Reprise)
Kelsey Grammer
Stronger
Matthew Morrison
Tossed Salad And Scrambled Eggs (Frasier Theme)
Kelsey Grammer
Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs - Theme from Frasier
Kelsey Grammer
I'm Moving On
Debra Jo Rupp, Shaun Fleming, Nathan Lane, Kelsey Grammer, Paul Reubens, Megan Mullally, Jerry Stiller & David Ogden Stiers
I, Ivan Frank
Kelsey Grammer
Similar Artists
