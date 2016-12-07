Zulu Winter were a five piece indie rock band formed in London in 2011. The band consisted of Will Daunt (vocals & guitar), Iain Lock (backing vocals and bass), Dom Millard (keyboards), Henry Walton (guitar) and Guy Henderson (drums).

They released their first single, "Never Leave", on Double Denim Records on 7 November 2011, Later the same week the band played a BBC Radio 6 introducing session at Maida Vale for Steve Lamacq, playing their first single "Never Leave", B-side "Let's Move Back To Front" and other tracks from their forthcoming album. The band subsequently signed to Play It Again Sam, a part of PIAS Entertainment Group.

Their second single "We Should Be Swimming" was released in February 2012 and was Zane Lowe's Hottest Record In The World on his BBC Radio 1 show, on 11 January 2012. The band received various features in the UK press, including a two-page spread in Q (magazine), "New Band Of The Day" on the Guardian website and a mention in the Independent's "Music One's To Watch Lists: This millennium’s school yard brawl". The band were also chosen by Mumford & Sons as an act for the Galway leg of the Gentleman of the Road festival in June 2012.