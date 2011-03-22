Soilent GreenAmerican extreme metal band. Formed 1988
Soilent Green
1988
Soilent Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Soilent Green is an American extreme metal band formed in 1988 in Chalmette/Metairie on the suburbs of New Orleans, Louisiana. Described as a sludge metal and grindcore band, the group blends elements of death metal, black metal, hardcore, and bluesy, groove-oriented Southern rock.
Soilent Green Tracks
Sticks And Stones
Soilent Green
Sticks And Stones
