Garage a Trois
1999
Garage a Trois Biography
Garage A Trois (a.k.a. GAT) is a quartet including drummer Stanton Moore, saxophonist Skerik, vibraphone and percussionist Mike Dillon and keyboardist Marco Benevento. They play a variety of music including rock, funk and jazz.
Plena For My Grundle
