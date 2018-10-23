The Blues Busters was a vocal duo from Jamaica formed in 1960, consisting of Philip James (9 March 1941-1989) and Lloyd Campbell (31 December 1941-1992). The Blues Busters was the most consistently popular Jamaican male duo of the early 1960s, and among the Jamaican artists who performed at the 1964 New York World's Fair. They initially worked in cabaret shows to tourists in Kingston and Jamaica's north coast, but got their big break when they were asked to accompany Sam Cooke on his tour of the island in March, 1961. Taking inspiration from Cooke, on returning to the cabaret circuit they emulated the soulful harmonies of his performances and recorded a number of soul and reggae cover versions, having minor hits with "Thinking" and "Privilege". They continued until the mid-1980s, by which time they had released several albums, one of which was a tribute to Cooke.

In the late 1960s the pair moved to New York City. There James reportedly died from asthma at age 47 in 1989, and Campbell from a heart attack at age 50 in 1992. The duo are buried with one grave between them in Pyre River Cemetery in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the city of their births.