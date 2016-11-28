The Blues ProjectFormed 1965. Disbanded 1973
The Blues Project
1965
The Blues Project Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blues Project is a band from the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City that was formed in 1965 and originally split up in 1967. Their songs drew from a wide array of musical styles. They are most remembered as one of the most artful practitioners of pop music, influenced as it was by folk, blues, rhythm & blues, jazz and the pop music of the day.
The Blues Project Tracks
Eight Till Ten
The Blues Project
Eight Till Ten
Eight Till Ten
Last played on
No Time Like The Right Time
The Blues Project
No Time Like The Right Time
Lost In The Sunshine
The Blues Project
Lost In The Sunshine
Lost In The Sunshine
Last played on
Who Do You Love
The Blues Project
Who Do You Love
Who Do You Love
Last played on
Fly Away
The Blues Project
Fly Away
Fly Away
Last played on
Wake Me, Shake Me
The Blues Project
Wake Me, Shake Me
Wake Me, Shake Me
Last played on
