Natasha Khan (born 25 October 1979), known professionally as Bat for Lashes, is an English singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She has released four studio albums, Fur and Gold (2006), Two Suns (2009), The Haunted Man (2012) and The Bride (2016), receiving Mercury Prize nominations for Fur and Gold, Two Suns and The Bride. Khan is also the vocalist for Sexwitch, a collaboration with the rock band Toy and producer Dan Carey.
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- Bat For Lashes - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkb53.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zkb53.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZHaunting and moving; the powerful Natasha Khan knows how to put on a memorable show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zllbm
Bat For Lashes - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Bat For Lashes - Behind The Songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6yxp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01k6yxp.jpg2013-10-23T15:36:00.000ZBat For Lashes explains where the song Gardens Heart came fromhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01k6yy2
Bat For Lashes - Behind The Song
- Bat For Lashes - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0154gg6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0154gg6.jpg2013-02-15T07:00:00.000ZNatasha Khan pops in for breakfast with Shaun and chats about her new single 'A Wall'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0154ggx
Bat For Lashes - Interview
Prescilla
Bat for Lashes
Prescilla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Prescilla
Last played on
Laura
Bat for Lashes
Laura
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Laura
Last played on
Daniel
Bat for Lashes
Daniel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Daniel
Last played on
All Your Gold
Bat for Lashes
All Your Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
All Your Gold
Last played on
Sunday Love
Bat for Lashes
Sunday Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03xlcn0.jpglink
Sunday Love
Last played on
Laura (Glastonbury 2016)
Bat for Lashes
Laura (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zkb61.jpglink
Laura (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Sunday Love (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
Bat for Lashes
Sunday Love (6 Music Session, 4 Jul 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Pearl's Dream
Bat for Lashes
Pearl's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kt7yb.jpglink
Pearl's Dream
Last played on
Moon And Moon
Bat for Lashes
Moon And Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pddsf.jpglink
Moon And Moon
Last played on
Laura (6 Music Session, 3 Oct 2012)
Bat for Lashes
Laura (6 Music Session, 3 Oct 2012)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Laura (6 Music Session, 3 Oct 2012)
Last played on
I'm On Fire
Bat for Lashes
I'm On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
I'm On Fire
Last played on
Lilies
Bat for Lashes
Lilies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
Lilies
Last played on
In God's House
Bat for Lashes
In God's House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nplqz.jpglink
In God's House
Last played on
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (Radio 1, Live Lounge Session, 12 Feb 2008)
Bat for Lashes
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (Radio 1, Live Lounge Session, 12 Feb 2008)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
A Forest
Bat for Lashes
A Forest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdtn.jpglink
A Forest
Last played on
Mercury Prize: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emjj5v
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2016-09-15T12:27:26
15
Sep
2016
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a2nmzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T12:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zkb61.jpg
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: Bat For Lashes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/echnc8
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-10-10T12:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013wn61.jpg
10
Oct
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Bat For Lashes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Bat for Lashes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3g2fx
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-10-03T12:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00z99v8.jpg
3
Oct
2012
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Bat for Lashes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Live Lounge: Bat For Lashes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecnp5v
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-04-09T12:27:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013sfj4.jpg
9
Apr
2009
Live Lounge: Bat For Lashes
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
