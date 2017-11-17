Feodor ChaliapinBorn 1 February 1873. Died 12 April 1938
Feodor Chaliapin Biography (Wikipedia)
Feodor Ivanovich Chaliapin (Russian: Фёдор Ива́нович Шаля́пин, Fyodor Ivanovich Shalyapin,; February 13 [O.S. February 1] 1873 – April 12, 1938) was a Russian opera singer. Possessing a deep and expressive bass voice, he enjoyed an important international career at major opera houses and is often credited with establishing the tradition of naturalistic acting in his chosen art form.
During the first phase of his career, Chaliapin endured direct competition from three other great basses: the powerful Lev Sibiriakov (1869–1942), the more lyrical Vladimir Kastorsky (1871–1948), and Dmitri Buchtoyarov (1866–1918), whose voice was intermediate between those of Sibiriakov and Kastorsky. The fact that Chaliapin is far and away the best remembered of this magnificent quartet of rival basses is a testament to the power of his personality, the acuteness of his musical interpretations, and the vividness of his performances.
Feodor Chaliapin Tracks
On the hills of Georgia, Op 3 No 4
When yesterday we met, Op 26 No 13
Ei Yhnem
Prayer of Boris (Boris Godunov)
Elegie
La Boheme - Vecchia Zimarra
Death of Boris, Boris Godunov
Song of the Volga Boatmen
A World of Farewell, Op.12 No.1
