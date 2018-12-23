Elvis Costello & The AttractionsFormed 1977. Disbanded 1996
Elvis Costello & The Attractions
1977
The Attractions were an English backing band for the English new wave musician Elvis Costello between 1977 and 1986, and again from 1994 to 1996. They consisted of Steve Nieve (keyboards and ukulele), Bruce Thomas (bass guitar), and Pete Thomas (drums). They also released one album (and two associated singles) as an independent entity, without Costello, in 1980.
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Opportunity
Opportunity
Alison
Alison
Pump It Up
Pump It Up
You Bowed Down
You Bowed Down
You Belong To Me
You Belong To Me
Hi-Fidelity / Lipstick Vogue - Hope And Anchor 1980
I Can't Stand Up
I Can't Stand Up
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down
Next Time Round
Next Time Round
Pidgin English
Pidgin English
Beyond Belief
Beyond Belief
Peace, Love And Understanding
Peace, Love And Understanding
Five Gears In Reverse
Five Gears In Reverse
You Belong To Me (John Peel session 13th Match 1978)
The Beat (John Peel session 13th Match 1978)
I Don't (Wanna Go To Chelsea) (John Peel session 13th Match 1978)
Pump It up (John Peel session 13th Match 1978)
The Angels Want To Wear My Red Shoes
The Angels Want To Wear My Red Shoes
The Beat
The Beat
I Stand Accused
I Stand Accused
