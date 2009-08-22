Kim Taylor is an American independent singer-songwriter who plays primarily in the styles of Folk and Folk-rock. She has toured extensively with the band Over the Rhine as a support act, as well as a backup singer and guitarist.

To date, she has released several full-length studio albums, toured with notable international artists, and embarked on an acting career which has garnered positive attention from critics and bloggers. Her first full-length film, I Used to Be Darker, premiered in January 2013.