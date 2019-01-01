Gordon SlaterBorn 1896. Died 1979
Gordon Slater
1896
Gordon Slater Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Archbold Slater D.Mus. FRCO (1896–1979) was an English cathedral organist, who served in Leicester Cathedral and Lincoln Cathedral.
He was a composer of organ, piano and choral music.
