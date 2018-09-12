Family DoggBritish vocal group. Formed 1966. Disbanded 1976
Family Dogg
1966
Family Dogg Biography (Wikipedia)
The Family Dogg were a British vocal group, noted for their harmony vocals. They are best known for their debut album, A Way of Life, and the subsequent single of the same name.
Family Dogg Tracks
A Way Of Life
Family Dogg
A Way Of Life
A Way Of Life
