Alx Veliz
Alx Veliz is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Toronto, Ontario. He is best known for his hit single, "Dancing Kizomba".
Alx Veliz Tracks
Rumors (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Alx Veliz & Konshens)
The Kemist
Rumors (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Alx Veliz & Konshens)
Rumors (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Alx Veliz & Konshens)
