Anastacia McCleskey
Anastacia McCleskey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fef7be9-97a5-40a8-b76f-2e1d5258a113
Anastacia McCleskey Tracks
Sort by
The Look of Love-I Say a Little Prayer-Arthur's Theme
Stephanie McKeown, Anastacia McCleskey & Company
The Look of Love-I Say a Little Prayer-Arthur's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Look of Love-I Say a Little Prayer-Arthur's Theme
Performer
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over (Close to You)
Anastacia McCleskey
Don't Make Me Over (Close to You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Make Me Over
Anastacia McCleskey
Don't Make Me Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y1488.jpglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Don't Make Me Over
Kyle Riabko
Don't Make Me Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y1488.jpglink
Don't Make Me Over
Last played on
Back to artist